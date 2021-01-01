Eclipse Ronneby Stripe Blackout Grommet Tope Single Window Curtain Panel, Slate, 40 x 63

Find the perfect combination of fashion and function with Eclipse Blackout Ronneby window curtain panel. Eclipse offers a complete line of transitional and functional curtains that provide privacy, manage light, reduce noise, and help with energy savings, without sacrificing the latest looks in window fashion. These beautiful panels offer blackout benefits and feature a textured, tonal fabric with a subtle design allover panel face. Blackout yarns are intricately woven into the panel giving it a rich hand and luxurious drapability. Each panel measures 40 inches wide in your choice of 63, 84, 95, or 108 inches long. 1.65-inch oil-rubbed bronze grommets are recommended with a 1-inch rod for maximum movement. Curtain rod sold separately. 100% Polyester. Machine washable.