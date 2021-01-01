Ronetta 54" Console Table
Description
Rectangular Sofa Table,Storage: TOP) 2 Drw, BASE) Open Compartment (1 Wooden Shelf),Features: Wood Frame, Wood Pumpking Bun Leg, Raised Molding Trim , Drawer: Hardware: Single Pull Knob, Inner Size: 19" x 11" x 3" (494 x 292 x 66mm) , CONSTRUCTION , Wooden Frame/Top/Shelf: Wood (Poplar), Poly Resin Motifs, Shelf Size: 53" x 18" x 1" (1348 x 445 x 22mm),Wooden Pumpkin Bun Leg , Q&A] Clearance between Shelf & Drawer: 16 InchesFeatures:Finish: CherrySofa TableStyle: Vintage, TraditionalTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Top Glass Type: Base Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Drawers: YesNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft or Self Close Drawers: Shelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: 1Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Mirror Included: NoStool Included: NoTop Color: BrownBase Color: BrownTop Shape: RectangleWheels Included: NoMirrored: NoDrop Leaf Top: NoBase Type: FrameWeight Capacity: 250Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsWrought Iron: Nested Table: NoScratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: American TraditionalShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoFinished Back: NoLicensed Product: NoSpefications:ADA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: SCS Certified: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Overall Width - Side to Side: 54Width Underneath Table Top: 0Overall Depth - Front to Back: 18Largest Table: Largest Table Height - Top to Bottom: Largest Table Width - Side to Side: Largest Table Depth - Front to Back: Mirror: NoMirror Height - Top to Bottom: Mirror Width - Side to Side: Mirror Depth - Front to Back: Stool: NoStool Height - Top to Bottom: Stool Width - Side to Side: Stool Depth - Front to Back: Drawer: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Ba