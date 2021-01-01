Rondaccio Circular Mirror by Gubi - Color: Silver (10014734)

Advertisement
Originally designed in 1925 from the humble Via Randaccio, Milan, apartment of Gio Ponti, the Randaccio Circular Mirror is quite the charming mirror. Between elegance and simplicity, Ponti found an exceptional balance between the two concepts as the mirror's composition consists of a modest silhouette that's adorned with a crown-like detailing at the top. Though the mirror's design may harken back its period of conception, it is without denying that the piece maintains a feel of luxurious timelessness. Bring modern luxury to your home. Founded in 1967, GUBI is a Scandinavian furniture, lighting, and home accessories company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. They have focused on emerging designs and acquiring iconic, modernist designs from the 1930s to the 1970s, and their selection is internationally recognized. From the chic, functional Grashoppa Floor Lamp, designed by Greta Grossman, to the luxurious, elegant TS Side Table, Marble - Black Frame, their products are timeless and versatile. Shape: Round. Color: Silver.