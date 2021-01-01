From winston porter
Romeoville Upholstered Low Profile Storage Platform Bed
Deck out your restful retreat with this headboard. Thoughtfully crafted in a rich polyester, the classic silhouette of this headboard is bordered in nickel finished nail heads, creating a stylish backdrop that works well with a variety of bedding styles and lets your decorator style flourish. Once you get past the awe of this beautiful headboard you’ll notice the four large drawers at the base of the bed, this steel core drawer base is the perfect solution for all of your bedroom storage needs and it’s done in style! Store the following: Linens, winter clothes, summer clothes, socks, shoes, toys, your old wedding dress, photo albums, all that’s junk that’s currently under your bed, or just eliminate that old disgusting dresser you have now, giving you much more space in your bedroom. Offering four oversized full extension furniture grade drawers, this bed offers as much storage as a standard chest of drawers. This entire setup creates a stylish centerpiece for any bedroom and works well with a variety of bedding styles letting your decorator style flourish. Size: Queen, Color: Ivory, Number of Storage Drawers: 2