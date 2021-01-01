From rugs america
Rugs America Romeo JL70A Misty Gray Abstract Vintage Area Rug, 2'6" x 4'
With designs varying from modern geometric patterns to more traditional styles, our Juliette Collection area rugs offers a diverse selection of statement pieces artfully distressed to mimic the worn-out look of a well-loved piece of décor passed down through many generations. These stunning rugs fuse the timeless glamour of classic elements with contemporary color palettes and patterns, offering the best of both worlds in one striking collection. Cushion your floors with this rug and your steps will feel lighter than ever. Not only will you be incorporating charm and style to your space, but you will also be adding a thick layer of comfort between your feet and floor. Created with the upmost care and finesse, we confidently stand by our products. All our rugs are made with your busy and hectic life in mind. Stain resistant and durable, our rugs will gracefully age with you and your home. Our area rugs are carefully made to suite all types of personal styles. We want to help you create the home of your dreams, so we’ve developed an extensive range of chic designs in smart colors, and we know you’ll find your perfect rug.