From gv2 by gevril
GV2 by Gevril Rome Vegan Quartz Diamond White Dial Ladies Watch 12202-V1
Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a white (vegan) leather strap. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel. White (diamond-cut) dial with blue sword-shaped hands and diamond / Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. One subdial displaying: small seconds. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 36 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Rome Vegan Series. Fashion watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. GV2 by Gevril Rome Vegan Quartz Diamond White Dial Ladies Watch 12202-V1.