Classy Art Romantica Panel III By Emma Hill Framed Print Abstract Wall Art 42 in. x 18 in., Blue

Add your own kind of beautiful to your home decor. This almost playful piece is full of movement and soothing- relaxing colors. Pairs well with its sister pieces "Romantica Panel Il" and "Romantica Panel II". This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed using a 3 in. profile made of a scratch resistant MDF in a Crisp Chardonnay color. This mirror is made real glass and is ready to hang with all the hardware to pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 30 years of decorative framing and art experience behind us. Color: Blue.