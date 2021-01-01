From betsey johnson
BETSEY JOHNSON Romantic Roses 3-Piece Black Botanical Cotton King Comforter Set
Advertisement
Cuddle up, Betsey style, in your own beautiful bed of pink roses and wake up happy and ready to face the day. Soft cotton percale ensures maximum comfort and Betsey's signature black and white stripes add the fabulous fashion edge that we can't resist. The best part is that the comforter and shams are fully reversible so, when the stripe and floral garland feel a little too bold, you can change the mood with a quick turn and feature a simpler tossed floral on solid black. Either way, you'll be sleeping pretty. Comforter ensemble is machine washable for easy care. Twin/Twin XL comforter set includes: one comforter (92 in. L x 66 in. W ) and one sham (21 in. L x 27 in. W ). Full/Queen comforter set includes: one comforter (96 in. L x 86 in. W ) and two shams (21 in. L x 27 in. W ). King comforter set includes: one comforter (96 in. L x 104 in. W ) and two shams (21 in. L x 37 in. W ).