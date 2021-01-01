Romanian Gifts For Men Romanian American Flag Romania Roots Dad Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

50% American 50% Romanian, Fifty Percent American Fifty Percent Romanian, I love Romania, Romania Flag, Romanian roots, Romanian heritage, American with Romanian roots Great Fathers Day gift for made born in Romania. This Romanian roots American flag love, Romanian DNA patriot patriotic clothes perfect gift for Romanian dads born Romania and grew up living in the USA or became naturalized US citizens. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only