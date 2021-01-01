Silver-tone stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with blue hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 30 mm, case thickness: 7.5 mm. Band width: 16 mm, band length: 7 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Romance Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Louis Erard Romance Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch 19830AA01.SETAA1.