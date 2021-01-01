Roman Wall Sconce by Huxe - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (MXH2119838)

Advertisement
The Roman Wall Sconce by Huxe offers a refined expansion to indoor walls and hallways. Starting with a sleek metal rectangular wall plate, it uses two short horizontal rods to brace a smooth crossbar that stretches out beyond the plate. This bar seats a single socket at each end of a vertical arrangement, seated openly in a flared socket housing that calls to mind a classic torch, lending an essential touch of antiquity to the proceedings. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel