Rolling Stones 2 By Andrea Stokes - Framed Wall Art

Andrea Stokes is an artist and designer based in Ottawa, Canada. Her background in textiles, costume design and set decoration has honed her eye for interior design. Andrea's colors and natural shapes perfectly compliment the trend toward a more organic lifestyle. Stokes' paintings can be found in collections across North America. Curated in partnership with Lipman Art, this piece is printed on high quality art paper and professionally framed using award winning mouldings renowned for quality and design. Frame Color: White Framed, Size: 20" H x 16" W x 1.25" D