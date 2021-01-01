From halloween roller skating merchdesignstudio

Roller Skating Because Zombies Hate Fast Food Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Still searching for funny Roller Skating Skater or funny Roller Derby designs? Then this one is for you! This funny halloween themed design comes with a funny phrase that reads: Roller Skating Because Zombies Hate Fast Food! Perfect gift for skaters. Makes a great gift for a roller derby skater. Design shows a zombie chasing a rollerskating girl with roller skates with a helmet. Perfect for men, women, girls boys and everyone who loves roller skating or inline skating especially on halloween. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com