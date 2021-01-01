From infinity jars
Roller Applicator 3 Piece Bathroom Accessory Set
No matter how much you pay for top-quality essential oil or cologne, it wouldn’t matter much if it’s stored in the wrong bottle. So why settle for less when you can keep your product potent and fragrant for longer in the 30 ml Stainless Steel Roller Applicator Bottle? With its stainless steel rollerball, there’s no need to worry about your potent oil melting it like what it can do to plastic. This bottle also comes standard with an airtight cap, which securely seals in your product, along with its fragrance, and prevents airflow from ruining it. “But how does it preserve my essential oil’s potency?” you might ask. Well, this bottle is built with lab-tested European ultraviolet glass. It stops damaging rays from entering while permitting restorative light to pass through and rejuvenate your product. What's Included? 3 30 ml Stainless Steel Roller Bottles with BPA-Free Plastic Caps