CollarDirect Rolled Leather Dog Collar, Pink, Small: 9 to 11-in neck, 3/8-in wide

Give your best bud a signature style he can wear day after day with the CollarDirect Rolled Leather Dog Collar. Something as classic as leather never goes out of style and with this high-quality craftsmanship and heavy-duty metal hardware, your pup can sport this for plenty of adventures yet to come! An internal nylon cord provides extra comfort for your canine companion while the round shape prevents damage and tangles from even the furriest of friends. The rolled design is soft to the touch and non-allergic, making it paw-fect for your pup with sensitive skin. Choose the best size for your pal after measuring his neck at home!