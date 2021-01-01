From home fare
Home Fare Rolled Arm Upholstered Accent Chair Grey
Advertisement
Modern styleBack panel closedModern vintage inspired rolled arm accent chairDurable solid wood frame with plush high density foam and fiber paddingTapered, black finished solid wood legsVintage inspired fabric is grey with a flax colored woven patternFabric is a mix linen, acrylic and polyesterCleaning code WModerately scaled - can be used in many areas of your homeWooden legFree standing mount typeUpholsteredCan seat oneWeight capacity: 250 lbs.Made in ChinaAssembly requiredSeat: 17.50 in. HOverall: 30.31 in. W x 29.13 in. D x 33.86 in. H (28.78 lbs.)Treat yourself to style and comfort with the Grey Roll Arm Accent Chair. A vision in updated vintage character, it offers thoroughly modern appeal. Rolled arms and tailored details complement its sumptuous comfortdelivered by way of a durable, solid-wood-frame, plush high-density foam and fiber padding. Neutral yet impressive, this moderately scaled accent chair is upholstered in a fabric of soft grey with a flax-hued pattern. Tapered solid-wood legs wearing a black finish add another element of