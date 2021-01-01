From home basics
Home Basics Roll-Top Lid Steel Bread Box For Kicthen, Bread Bin, Bread Storage Bread Holder, White
LARGE CAPACITY: From flaky loaves to tasty dinner rolls, keep bread and other baked snacks fresh and flavorful. The generous size interior allows you to fit a full loaf of bread with room to spare for cookies. COUNTER-TOP SPACE SAVER: A lighter and sleeker alternative to traditional wood bread boxes, our line of roll-top bread bins rests squarely on the countertop, taking little room and offers a roll-top door that retracts smoothly and closes tightly. SMOOTH LIFT UP LID: No need to deal with the hassle of removing the lid to grab what you need. For quick grab and go access, our bins function on a roll-top lid that opens smoothly yet closes firmly when not in use. DESIGNED TO LOVE AND LAST: Made of sturdy steel, the bread bin offers a compact profile and contemporary sleek design Measures 16.5" x 10.37" x 7", Weight: 1.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: HDS Trading Corp