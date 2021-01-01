Artistic Weavers Rolfe Vintage Medallion Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'3", Denim

Machine woven with resilient polypropylene fibers in Turkey for maximum durability. Versatile medium pile allows for comfortable convenient placement in entryways, underneath furniture, and will not obstruct doorways. A modern take on traditional vintage style, with added coziness. Designed to withstand everyday wear, this rug is kid approved and pet friendly. Perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning with a clean cloth. Always test a small area first. Use of a rug pad is recommended to prevent slippage and movement.