Roemer Lighted Accent Mirror
Description
Features:Gold Leaf / BlackLED MirrorPCB Integrated LEDMount Type: Wall MountedMirror Type: AccentMirror Material: Stainless SteelShape: RoundOrientation : Horizontal and VerticalFramed: YesFrame Material: MetalFrame Design: FloatingFrame Construction: Frame Material Details: Frame Finish: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationDamp, Dry, or Wet Location Listed: DampStorage Included: NoStorage Type: Pieces Included: Power Source: HardwiredLighted: YesBulb Type: LEDBulbs Included: YesNumber of Lights: 1Dimmable Lighting: YesCompatible Lights Part Number: Shaver Socket: NoVenetian: NoGlass Distortion & Magnification: ConcaveMagnifying: NoMagnification Rate: Adjustable: NoAdjustability Type: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Surface Shape: FlatPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Mirror Finishes: AntiqueDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:UL Listed: YesFIRA Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesWEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cUL Listed: YesCSA Certified: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: YesFairTrade Certified: YesProduct Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 23.5" H x 23.5" w): 23.5Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 31.5" H x 31.5" W): 31.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 23.5" H x 23.5" w): 23.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 31.5" H x 31.5" W): 31.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 23.5" H x 23.5" w, 31.5" H x 31.5" W): 1.5Mirror Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 23.5" H x 23.5" w): 23.5Mirror Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 31.5" H x 31.5" W): 31.5Mirror Width - Side to Side (Size: 23.5" H x 23.5" w): 23.5Mirror Width - Side to Side (Size: 31.5" H x 31.5" W): 31.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 23.5" H x 23.5" w): 12.7Overall Product Weight (Size: 31.5" H x 31.5" W): 21.9Assembly:Installation Required: YesInstallation Type: Brackets/ClipsInstallation Type Details: Installation Hardware Included: Suggest Number of People: Number Points of Contact: <