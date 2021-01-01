From home essence
Home Essence Rodgers Comforter Set
Home Essence Rodgers Comforter Set:Queen Set Includes: 1 Comforter (90" x 90"), 2 Standard Shams (20" x 26"), 1 Bed Skirt (60" x 80" +15"), 3 Decorative Pillows (18" x 18"/16" x 16"/12" x 18")King Set Includes: 1 Comforter (104" x 92"), 2 King Shams (20" x 36"), 1 Bed Skirt (78" x 80" +15"), 3 Decorative Pillows (18" x 18"/16" x 16"/12" x 18")Cal King Set Includes: 1 Comforter (104" x 92"), 2 King Shams (20" x 36"), 1 Bed Skirt (72" x 84" +15"), 3 Decorative Pillows (18" x 18"/16" x 16"/12" x 18")Pattern: PiecedComforter/Sham: 100 percent Polyester Microsuede, 100 percent Brushed Polyester Reverse270G/M2 Polyester FillingMachine Wash Cold