Roderick Bath Bar by Robert Abbey - Color: White - Finish: Bronze - (Z1350)

The Roderick Bath Bar from Robert Abbey features a layered center band and matched metal, grate end caps. Can be mounted vertically or horizontally. Direct wire only. UL Listed for damp locations. Select from five finishes with White frosted glass shades in halogen or fluorescent lamping. Includes a metal junction box cover plate in a matching finish. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Shape: Cylinder. Color: White. Finish: Deep Patina Bronze