Signature Design by Ashley Roddinton Living Room Collection TV Stand, One Size , Brown

The beauty of the roddinton tv stand will immediately engage you. The slight breakfront shape is a rare find and an ideal fit among traditional and eclectic tastes. Soft black undertones highlight the warm finish.Features: Cable Management System, Media StorageJoinery: Screwed, Glued, Nailed, StapledNumber of Doors: 2Maximum Screen Size: 70" MaxMeasurements: 40 Height/Inches, 22 Depth/Inches, 72 Width/InchesWeight (lb.): 208 LbAssembly: AssembledBase Material: 50% Wood, 35% Veneer, 10% Metal, 5% Other 5% Or LessFinish: BirchNumber of Cubbies: 3Number of Shelves: 3Care: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: TraditionalCountry of Origin: Imported