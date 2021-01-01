Artistic Weavers Rocry Black 15.7 in. Decorative Tray, Ivory

Fashioning the finishing touch from room to room within your home decor, this dazzling decorative accent piece effortlessly embodies elements of truly divine design. Made in China in MDF, the beautiful blend coloring fuses flawlessly with classic shape, attaining an element of chic charm from room to room within any home decor. Genuinely faultless in aspects of construction and style, this piece embodies impeccable artistry while maintaining principles of affordability and durable design, making it the ideal accessory for your decor. Color: Ivory.