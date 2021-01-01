Rococo 26" Modern Faux Leather and Metal Counter Height Bar Stool

SLEEK AND SIMPLISTIC - The Rococo features a superior simplistic design that pairs perfectly with any modern or contemporary household. The metal frame extends into the long sleek legs, while the textured upholstery completes the look of the Rococo. COMFORTABLE DESIGN - This bar stool was designed with soft foam-padded cushions that offer extreme comfort and keeps you in a constant state of relaxation. Once you sit down, you won’t want to get up! BUILT TO LAST - This stool provides stability with its strong metal 4-leg base, giving you a stable foundation that will always offer optimal comfort. The metal I-shaped footrest is ideal for propping your feet up while socializing or dining at your kitchen island or pub table. In addition, this stool has a weight capacity of 250 lbs. ENHANCED FABRIC - These stools are upholstered in luxurious faux leather that is delicate on your body, but tough on spills and messes. This versatile fabric gives you the luxury to spend time on the more important things in life. MULTIPLE COLOR PREFERENCES - When shopping for furniture, you often find yourself limited on color options when you finally find the right piece for your home. Armen Living offers a unique variety of color and finish options that are sure to fit into any existing design theme. The Rococo is available in your choice of light blue and gray faux leather.