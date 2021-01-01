From valentino garavani
Valentino Garavani Rockstud Metallic Leather Sandals
Advertisement
Shimmering metallic leather sandals with slinky straps adorned and signature pyramid studs for a rocker look Leather upper Slip on Leather lining Leather sole Made in Italy SIZE Self-covered kitten heel 2.25" (60mm) ABOUT THE BRAND As a child, designer Valentino Garavani loved both fashion and art. He went on to study at the esteemed cole des Beaux-Arts school in France, later making his official debut at Florence's Pitti Palace in 1959. Today, Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli infuses the Italian house's storied tradition with glamorous, innovative silhouettes. The brand's accessories line, Valentino Garavani, is known for its bold shoes and handbags. Women's Shoes - Valentino > Valentino Garavani > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Valentino Garavani. Color: Skin. Size: 9.