Rockin Since 1979 Shirt 42 Years Old 42nd Birthday Classic Premium T-Shirt

This Classic Rockin Since 1979 42nd Birthday Rock and Roll Shirt is Classic 42nd Birthday Shirt for Rock music lover who turned 42. 42nd Birthday and born in 1979 or Classic since 1979 is original vintage style 42nd birthday Shirt for Rock music Lovers. Classic Rock 1979 42nd Birthday T-Shirt for Rock Guitar Music lovers men women who are 42 years old and still rocking and has the birth year of 1979. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.