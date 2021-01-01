Rockfield 1 - Light Single Geometric Pendant

Hanging from great heights or simply hovering above your Kitchen Island for useful illumination, our 1-Light Single Geometric Pendant makes a Statement in any décor with its bold warehouse look. Take this one for example: Suspended by a Single Adjustable Cord, this piece is crafted from Metal and boasts an eye-catching cage design that works well in an Industrial setting. Compatible with any Medium-base bulb up to 60 W (not included), this Light fixture is ideal for brightening up your space in style.