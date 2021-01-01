From manhattan comfort
Rockefeller Nightstand 1.0 - Set of 2 in Nature and Rose Pink
2-Piece Mid-Century Modern Nightstand for Bedroom and Living Room Use.|Upon Assembly, Measures: 20.08 in. Length, 21.65 in. Height, 17.62 in. Depth.|Choose Your Handle Design When the Product is at Your Home! Option for Cut-Out Edge Handle, or Flush Design Look. |Includes 1 Open Shelf, and 1 Drawer.|11 Lb. Capacity per Shelf and Drawer.|Fashionable Wire Splayed Legs Made of Metal for Extra Durability. |Perfect for Storage or Display Items. |Home Assembly Required. All Hardware Included. |.Moonlighting as an end table or armchair sidekick, the Rockefeller nightstand is seamless and sophisticated, with plenty of Mid-century flair, enhanced by edgy metal splayed legs, cutout drawer handles, and clean lines, to feature one sophisticated design. Tuck away remotes, books, tablets, and more, in the concealed drawer space, and keep magazines, laptops, or books, in the open shelf space for easy access. Add a decorative lamp and favorite framed photos on its base and set it in the living room or bedroom to finish off the space. .