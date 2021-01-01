From r and co
R and Co Rockaway Salt Spray
Advertisement
Rockaway Salt Spray is the closest you'll get to replicating tousled beach hair without visiting the seaside. Everyone looks good at the beach. Well, at least their hair does. The sun, sand and wind add amazing amounts of volume to hair, leaving it rough and sexy. Rockaway is the closest you'll get to replicating that without ever stepping foot out of the concrete jungle. Formulated without: sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, or petrolatum and is cruelty-free. Key Benefits: - Cranesbill, sourced f