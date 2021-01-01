Monster Evil Heavy Metal Music Rock Gothic Band Rock Scissors Metal Death Goth Genre Powerful Music Band Top Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Grab this classic heavy death metal rock music top to wear for concerts events or listen to popular heavy music and feel beat of your new favorite punk and gothic rock star band while listening to loud and aggressive style of music with rockstars. Are you born to be a rock star and can't wait to have a gothic tattoo? This clothing is ideal for wearing at live concerts, stage performances, musical concerts, gigs and events of heavy death metal music that are intense, virtuosic, and powerful. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only