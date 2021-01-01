Music Pillows Band Artist Musician Gifts Rock N Roll Skeleton Hand Music Band Member Musician Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Get this rock n roll skeleton hand pillow as a birthday, father or mother's day gift idea. This awesome design is the best present for women, men, girls, boys, kids, toddlers or youth who love to play musical instruments, or going concerts Get this rock n roll skeleton hand pillow as a gift for guitarist, musician, drummer, pianist, artist, lead singer, bass player or band member. Great present for your dad, mom, husband, wife, boyfriend or girlfriend whos music is life! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only