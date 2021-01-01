Baby Einstein Rock, Light & Roll Guitar Musical Toy for Infant Age 3 months +

Music appreciation is just a Rock Light and Roll Guitar Toy away. Bond with your baby by listening to music and playing with musical toys. Watch your infant rock out with 2 easy ways to play music. Mini musicians can strum the spinning rattle ball to play 10 classical masterpieces in true Baby Einstein fashion, or push the numbered buttons for shorter riffs. Every tune features a flashing light show for a full concert experience. The guitar is shaped by an easy-to-grab handle for little rock-and-rollers to take along. This unisex toy makes a great gift for budding musicians age 3 months and up.