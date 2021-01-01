Rock Crystal Square Multi Light LED Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Brown - Finish: Antique - (CHB0050-09-GB-CB-C01-L3)

Nine hand-blown glass shades drop from the top of the Rock Crystal Square Multi Light LED Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio. Each of the suspended glass shades moves in a unique way to cast light in nine different directions. Dazzle the guests at an upscale social event by placing the chic light fixture next to a fan that blows the thin suspension fabric cords. When still, the nine glass shades produce powerful illumination to light up an entire large living room. Each hand-blown crystal shade is height adjustable to create numerous forms of illumination. The fabric covered cords complement the glistening appearance of the metal frame. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Color: Brown. Finish: Gilded Brass