Rock Crystal LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (CHB0050-0A-GM-CS-001-L1)

The Rock Crystal LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio is a mid-century modern chandelier with an abstract shape. Features 12 integrated LED bulbs which provide an ample amount of illumination. The faceted blown-glass crystal shades are available in various different colors of glass along with finish options for the chandelier fixture. The starburst silhouette design is sure to add an extra spark to any space. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Abstract. Color: Silver. Finish: Gunmetal