From ippolita
Ippolita Rock Candy Sterling Silver & Multi-Stone Bangle
Advertisement
From the Rock Candy Collection. Sparkling geometric stones punctuate polished silver bangle. Hematite over mother-of-pearl doublet London Blue Topaz Clear quartz, mother-of-pearl and lapis triplet 925 sterling silver Slip-on style Imported SIZE Diameter, about 2.7 ABOUT THE BRAND Italian artist and designer Ippolita Rostagno founded her luxury jewelry house in New York City in 1999. Having studied sculpture and ceramics at the Istituto d'Arte in Florence, Rostagno embraces organic shapes and a fluid, timeless aesthetic. Today, her colorful creations are designed for everyday wear and finely crafted in18K gold, silver and precious stones. Fashion Jewelry - Ippolita Silver > Ippolita > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ippolita. Color: Silver.