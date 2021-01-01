From fisher-price
Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack Classic with 5 Colorful Rings
Advertisement
The Fisher-Price Rock-a-Stack toy offers classic stacking fun for your baby. Younger babies will love grasping, holding, shaking and exploring the five colorful rings. The littlest ring has a shiny, reflective surface for baby to discover inside--with colorful, swirling beads that make fun rattle sounds! When they're ready to sit and play, babies can stack the rings on the post, then bat at the wobbly base to make it rock back and forth. Stacking helps them develop hand-eye coordination and introduces them to the concept of relative size as they learn to sort and stack from biggest to smallest!