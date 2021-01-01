From exploration robot planet mars gifts
Robotic Rover Exploration Robot Planet Mars Astronaut Tote Bag
Advertisement
Robotic Rover Exploration Robot Planet Mars Astronaut. Perfect present for those who Love Exploration. Perfect for Astronaut Fan and Astronaut Lover. Robot Enthusiasts would definitely want this on his Birthday, Anniversary, and on any Special Occasions. Are you a Fan of Exploration? Do you want to be in Mars? If Yes, express it through this Robotic Rover. You can have this on your next Special Exploration. Perfect present for Explorer's Birthday, or any Special Day. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.