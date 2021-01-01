Ecovacs Robot Vacuum and Mop with Advanced Nagivation - OZMO T5

Advertisement
ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T5 is an all-in-one vacuuming and mopping robot with advanced navigation and 3+ hours of runtime. With the OZMO™ Mopping System, the DEEBOT OZMO T5 efficiently mops and vacuums simultaneously, saving time, effort, and space. Smart Navi™3.0 laser mapping creates a precise map of your floor for a systematic and efficient cleaning path that prevents missed or repeated areas. A large, 5200mAh battery and optimized energy consumption enables this DEEBOT to vacuum up to 3200 sq ft and over 2000 sq. ft. of mopping on a single charge. OZMO T5 has carpet detection sensors instantly identify floor type, automatically avoiding carpets when mopping and doubling suction power when vacuuming. *Results based on lab tests of OZMO mopping, performed by the Hygiene and Microbiology Research Center in Japan. Actual performance may vary. Box Contents: (1) DEEBOT OZMO T5 Robot, (1) Charging Dock, (1) Washable Mopping Pad, (5) Disposable Mopping Pads, (1) Interchangeable Brushless Vacuum Option, (2) Bonus Replacement Side Brushes, (1) Bonus Replacement High Efficiency Air Filter, (1) Instruction Manual, (1) Quick Start Guide