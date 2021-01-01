From birds christmas gifts
Robin Bird Watching Redbreast Birding Christmas Tote Bag
You love to watch birds and feed them in winter? Then this cool birding design is perfect. You can see a robin with a Christmas hat, sitting on a candy cane and singing. In the background are snowflakes. The robin bird outfit is a great gift at christmas for anyone who loves birding. Wear the bird design while watching or feeding the cute birds with the red breast. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.