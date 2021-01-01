From derek lam 10 crosby
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Robertson Flare Pants
From the Saks IT LIST SUIT YOURSELF The new suit: equal parts precision tailoring and feminine fit. Form-fitting stretch cotton pants feature iconic sailor-style button trim and slim legs that flare below the knees. Banded waist Belt loops Zip fly with concealed closure Goldtone button trim Cotton/spandex/elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Slim, bootcut leg Rise, about 11" Inseam, about 30" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) and wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Eight years after founding his eponymous brand, Derek Lam launched Derek Lam 10 Crosby in 2011, named after the address of his New York City office. Staying true to his downtown aesthetic, Lam designs feminine, relaxed pieces for all occasions. Contemporary Sportswear - Derek Lam 10 Crosby > Derek Lam 10 Crosby > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Derek Lam 10 Crosby. Color: Midnight. Size: 14.