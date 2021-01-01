Cambridge Silversmiths Black Robert Irvine 6 Piece Microwave Safe Mixing Bowl & Lid Set

Robert Irvine Microwave Safe Mixing Bowl Set Includes: (1) 5 quart Bowl, (1) 3 quart Bowl, (1) 1.5 quart Bowl, and (3) Airtight Lids Nested Design for Easy Storage. Microwave Safe Bowls. Stainless Steel Bowls feature a plastic upper shell and non-slip rubber lower ABS plastic lids feature built in vents allowing steam to escape while heating. Clear lids for easy viewing of what's inside. Non-slip rubber bases Dishwasher Safe. Microwave Safe. Refrigerator and Freezer Safe Imported; Manufactured by Cambridge, Manufacturer: Cambridge Silversmiths