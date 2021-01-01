From cameron's coffee
Cameron's Coffee Roasted Ground Coffee Bag, Flavored, Highlander Grog, 12 Ounce
UNIQUELY HANDCRAFTED COFFEE: One, 12 ounce bag of Cameron's Highlander Grog Blend. We craft Cameron's Coffee to be the smoothest, most flavorful coffee possible. Our coffee is sustainable, hand-crafted, and small-batch roasted. RICH AND FLAVORFUL: This blend has flavors of rum with butterscotch, caramel, and vanilla. ALWAYS SMOOTH, NEVER BITTER: We choose only the top 10% of Arabica coffee beans in the world, hand-crafted to perfection. Brew a smooth, full-flavor coffee experience every time. Never over-roasted. SUSTAINABLY SOURCED: From roasting in small batches to reducing water consumption, Cameron’s Coffee is committed to making every day brighter. Creating positive change mean caring about our coffee, farmers, and the environment. QUALITY FIRST: We choose only the top 10% of beans in the world, hand-crafted to perfection. Never over-roasted. If you enjoy Lavazza Coffee, Door County Coffee, Caribou Coffee, Death Wish Coffee, or Illy Coffee - try Cameron's Coffee.