From bliss rugs

Bliss Rugs Roanoke Traditional Indoor Oval Area Rug

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Redefine style with the engaging oriental design of this area rug. The floral pattern has a sangria red background with antique ivory, buff beige, burnished gold, cinnamon, deep sage, steel blue, and sable brown. Constructed of 100% polypropylene for natural stain resistance, offering excellent value and comfort. Vacuum regularly to maintain appearance. Spot clean as needed with mild detergent, do not dry clean or bleach. Bliss Rugs Roanoke Traditional Area Rug

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com