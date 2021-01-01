From ivy bronx
Roane 15.7" LED Semi Flush Mount
Advertisement
The geometric LED ceiling light consists of two layers of rings, bigger one is a 15.7" hollow circle, smaller is a 11.8" solid circle. The acrylic surrounds the ceiling plate and looks special when the light is turned on. High-quality LED light source, high efficiency, low energy consumption, no flicker. This LED light emits soft white light and will not hurt the eyes. The lifetime of the LED light source exceeds 20,000 hours. This LED ceiling lamps is composed of high-quality aluminum and acrylic, powder sprayed and polished, high temperature resistance, anti-corrosion, anti-fading, anti-scratch, and ensure long life.