From four paws
Four Paws Roam About Dog Tie Out Stake, Without Cable
No fence is no problem with the Four Paws Roam About Dog Tie Out Stake. This outdoor-ready stake is designed to be paired with a cable or leash so you can let your pup roam to his heart’s content—without worrying about him running loose from the yard. Since it’s made out of heavy-duty steel that’s rust-resistant and weather-resistant, it can stand up to the elements for all your dog’s outdoor adventures. Plus, it’s easy to install in your yard with either your own two hands or by lightly hammering. For dogs up to 50 pounds.