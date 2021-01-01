From madewell
Madewell Roadtripper Supersoft Biker Shorts in Boerum Wash
Comfort and casual is the theme of the weekend and the perfect time for the Madewell Roadtripper Supersoft Biker Shorts in Boerum. High-rise fit. Zip fly with button closure. Classic 5-pocket style. Raw cut-off hems. 73% cotton, 16% polyester, 10% viscose, 1% elastane. Machine wash cold. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 20 in Inseam: 11 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 14 in Product measurements were taken using size 26. Please note that measurements may vary by size.