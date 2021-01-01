From perfumeworldwide, inc. drop ship
RMS Beauty - Luminizer - Champagne Rose(4.82g/0.17oz)
An award-winning cream luminizer Helps highlight features with a delicate, natural glow without grease or glitter Nourishing formula lifts amp; enhances as it brings light amp; life to skin Contains organic coconut oil to moisturise, soften amp; soothe skin Loaded with Vitamin E for anti-oxidant properties to protect amp; smooth skin Enriched with castor seed oil for anti-inflammatory properties amp; skin detoxification Leaves skin with a fresh, subtle, dewy glow that is lit from within Comes in a recycled packaging Non-GMO, non-nano, cruelty-free, gluten-free amp; soy-free Free of sulfates SLS amp; SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan amp; triclocarban Available in various shades for selection