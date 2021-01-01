Lush Decor Riviera Ruffle Detail, Polyester Bedspread, King, Neutral, 3-Pc Set

Advertisement
Give your bed an elegant look with the Riviera Ruffled Bedspread Set. It's embroidered with lines of ruffled ribbon which overlap in a helix shape. This allows the Lush Decor Bedspread to coordinate with various styles, such as modern farmhouse or shabby shic. The lightweight material offers comfortable cover in warmer months and can be layered with a thicker blanket, which is sold separately, for the cold months of the year. This 3-piece bedspread set comes with a bedspread and a pair of matching pillow shams, to complete the look. The exterior fabric and fill are made polyester and rated at 80 GSM for a soft feel. A 30" drop allows the textured bedspread to completely cover a mattress and conceal the space beneath. Create a uniform look in a master or guest bedroom by coordinating this set with other pieces in Lush Decor's Riviera Collection, which are each sold individually. Dry cleaning is recommended to maintain the fabric's integrity.