From mexico riviera maya design
Riviera Maya Mexiko Tote Bag
Advertisement
Die Grafik zeigt einen Kreis mit einer Palme - Darunter befindet sich das Reiseort Mexiko Riviera Maya. Die Mexiko Riviera Maya Grafik ist ein tolles Souvenir für Urlaub und Urlauber. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.