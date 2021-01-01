From nw art
River Worn I by NW Art - Color: Grey (152917Z-3)
A lovely depiction of smooth stones makes River Worn I by NW Art a wonderful addition to an entryway or living room wall. Each of the 9 pebbles is exceptionally detailed, showcasing various textures and lines formed by river currents. This Grace Popp-designed giclee print is created with pigment-based archival inks to provide a lifetime of beauty, and is framed in a gorgeous Italian wood frame. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Grey.